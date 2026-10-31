Woman survives two lethal injections in the US, reveals horrific details

An unprecedented event in US criminal history has occurred in the state of Tennessee: 50-year-old Christa Pike, who was sentenced to death, miraculously survived after a lethal injection was administered. A month later, the condemned woman released a statement through her lawyers, speaking for the first time about the severe physical and mental agony she endured on the execution table.

Pike was the first woman in Tennessee to face execution in the last 200 years. Her case is considered the only instance in history where a death sentence by lethal injection resulted in the prisoner remaining alive.

Horror on the execution table: Why did two doses of poison fail?

The execution process scheduled for September 30 took a tragic and dramatic turn due to the absolute incompetence of the medical staff and officials:

Double dose of poison: A powerful pentobarbital preparation was administered to Christa Pike; when the first dose failed to take effect, a second dose was administered, but her heart did not stop beating;

Medical conclusion: Experts later determined that the injection had entered subcutaneous tissue rather than a vein, preventing a sufficient amount of the drug from reaching the circulatory system;

Severe complications: Because the poison spread into the tissues, Pike's arms swelled up, her throat became unable to swallow, and she developed severe inflammation in her lungs after being hospitalized.

"My body, my hands, and my soul are in pain": Pike's first statement

After regaining consciousness in the prison hospital, the condemned woman sent the following words to the public through her lawyers:

"A month ago, on September 30, I entered the execution chamber fully prepared to die. I had accepted my fate. But since that day, there hasn't been a single moment where I haven't felt pain. My arms, my hands, and my throat are in severe pain, and I still struggle to speak. This pain is piercing my mind and my soul. The incompetence that subjected so many people to such horror has left me severely traumatized."

Criminal history and 28 years of solitude

In 1995, at the age of 18, Christa Pike was sentenced to death for the torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, whom she had met at a camp for troubled youth. Her 17-year-old boyfriend, Tadaril Shipp, who participated in the crime, escaped the death penalty due to being a minor and was sentenced to life in prison.

Defense attorneys have argued that the court failed to consider the severe physical and mental abuse Pike suffered in her youth, insisting that under modern standards, she should not have been sentenced to death. She has spent 28 years of her life in solitary confinement.

Crisis in the state: Have all executions been halted?

Following this sensational failure, Tennessee state authorities have been dealt a serious blow:

Moratorium declared: The state governor, Bill Lee, has ordered a temporary halt to all executions in Tennessee until the situation is fully investigated;

The prisoner's fate is unknown: When asked by journalists if Christa Pike would be executed again, the governor replied: "Unless the court decides otherwise, the sentence remains in effect";

The situation in the US: Today, lethal injection remains the primary method in several US states (others use the electric chair, gas, or nitrogen gas). According to a report by the international organization Amnesty International, the death penalty is still maintained in 54 countries around the world.

This incident has reignited debates in American society regarding the humanity of the death penalty and its medical and technical reliability.