The story of a woman whose face changed dramatically during pregnancy amazed everyone

28-year-old Farah Faisal from Malaysia spoke about the dramatic changes that occurred on her facial skin during pregnancy. Wrinkles, severe inflammation, and purulent rashes appeared on her face. During this difficult period, her husband's support helped her immensely.

Skin changes also took a toll on mental health

Working as a marketing manager in Malaysia, Farah posted a photo on social media at the end of June capturing her appearance during pregnancy. Deep wrinkles, an enlarged nose and ears, and numerous purulent rashes were noticeable on her face.

The woman stated that the skincare products she had used for years no longer helped. In the later stages of pregnancy, her condition worsened further, with new rashes appearing on her face every morning, and her skin becoming itchy and inflamed.

These changes severely affected Farah mentally as well. On August 1, she wrote on her social media page:

"I went through a difficult nine-month period, crying a lot because of the changes in my face. Now I am a mother with a child. The recovery process is still ongoing."

Farah emphasized that her husband played a crucial role in helping her overcome her fears and maintain emotional stability.

"My husband is my safe haven. He calms me down and constantly reminds me that I am beautiful, strong, and worthy of love," the woman said.

After the birth of her child, Farah's condition improved significantly. Recently published photos show that the inflammation and rashes on her face have decreased considerably. The woman hopes her skin will fully recover and return to its previous state.

However, her story provoked mixed reactions on social media. While thousands of users supported her, some criticized her for exposing her personal life. Others claimed she had altered her photos using Photoshop.

Following the negative comments, Farah decided not to cover details of her health on social media anymore. She stated that her goal was to draw attention to the changes that can occur in a woman's body, skin, and emotions during pregnancy.

"I am not obligated to explain anything to anyone. But when people do not understand how pregnancy hormones affect a woman's body, it also affects my mental health," she wrote.

Earlier, it was also reported about Li Wei, a Chinese woman whose appearance changed dramatically during pregnancy. Such incidents show that changes during pregnancy can affect women not only physically, but also psychologically.