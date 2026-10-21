The story of a woman whose face changed dramatically during pregnancy amazed everyone

·51·World
The story of a woman whose face changed dramatically during pregnancy amazed everyone

28-year-old Farah Faisal from Malaysia spoke about the dramatic changes that occurred on her facial skin during pregnancy. Wrinkles, severe inflammation, and purulent rashes appeared on her face. During this difficult period, her husband's support helped her immensely.

Skin changes also took a toll on mental health

Working as a marketing manager in Malaysia, Farah posted a photo on social media at the end of June capturing her appearance during pregnancy. Deep wrinkles, an enlarged nose and ears, and numerous purulent rashes were noticeable on her face.

The woman stated that the skincare products she had used for years no longer helped. In the later stages of pregnancy, her condition worsened further, with new rashes appearing on her face every morning, and her skin becoming itchy and inflamed.

These changes severely affected Farah mentally as well. On August 1, she wrote on her social media page:

"I went through a difficult nine-month period, crying a lot because of the changes in my face. Now I am a mother with a child. The recovery process is still ongoing."

Farah emphasized that her husband played a crucial role in helping her overcome her fears and maintain emotional stability.

Beretka kiygan qiz turli suratlar bilan qoplangan devor oldida turibdi.

"My husband is my safe haven. He calms me down and constantly reminds me that I am beautiful, strong, and worthy of love," the woman said.

After the birth of her child, Farah's condition improved significantly. Recently published photos show that the inflammation and rashes on her face have decreased considerably. The woman hopes her skin will fully recover and return to its previous state.

However, her story provoked mixed reactions on social media. While thousands of users supported her, some criticized her for exposing her personal life. Others claimed she had altered her photos using Photoshop.

Following the negative comments, Farah decided not to cover details of her health on social media anymore. She stated that her goal was to draw attention to the changes that can occur in a woman's body, skin, and emotions during pregnancy.

"I am not obligated to explain anything to anyone. But when people do not understand how pregnancy hormones affect a woman's body, it also affects my mental health," she wrote.

Earlier, it was also reported about Li Wei, a Chinese woman whose appearance changed dramatically during pregnancy. Such incidents show that changes during pregnancy can affect women not only physically, but also psychologically.

Farah FaisalMalaysiapregnancysocial media
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Reports about Britney Spears converting to Islam spark discussions on the internetReports about Britney Spears converting to Islam spark discussions on the internet18 October 15:32Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)10 October 13:14Record set for running 100 meters in high heelsRecord set for running 100 meters in high heels8 October 04:26Cristiano Ronaldo under criticism after shoving fan who wanted to take a pictureCristiano Ronaldo under criticism after shoving fan who wanted to take a picture24 September 14:59Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)19 September 21:48The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?14 September 03:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once