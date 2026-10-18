Reports about Britney Spears converting to Islam spark discussions on the internet

·2·Culture
Reports about Britney Spears converting to Islam spark discussions on the internet

Reports claiming that American pop star Britney Spears has converted to Islam are being widely discussed on social media. Following this information, the singer's fans and internet users have begun expressing various opinions regarding her personal life and beliefs.

According to the circulated reports, the singer has allegedly embarked on a path of spiritual search. However, no official confirmation regarding her conversion to Islam has been provided. Therefore, it is not yet correct to accept this information as a confirmed fact.

In the discussions surrounding the topic, some users recalled Britney's previous videos and social media appearances. Others emphasized that the singer's beliefs are her personal choice.

Thus, the news about Britney Spears is causing diverse reactions on the internet. At the same time, it is noted that there is no reliable information available to confirm the claim about her conversion to Islam.

Britney SpearsIslamSocial mediaReports
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)10 October 13:14Record set for running 100 meters in high heelsRecord set for running 100 meters in high heels8 October 04:26Cristiano Ronaldo under criticism after shoving fan who wanted to take a pictureCristiano Ronaldo under criticism after shoving fan who wanted to take a picture24 September 14:59Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)19 September 21:48The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?14 September 03:48“A dog that studied IT!”: A hardworking dog distributing water and digging furrows has taken the internet by storm“A dog that studied IT!”: A hardworking dog distributing water and digging furrows has taken the internet by storm11 September 09:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum