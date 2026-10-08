Record set for running 100 meters in high heels

Running in high heels is difficult enough, and covering 100 meters at a record speed is hard to imagine. However, Majken Sichlau has achieved this. Her unusual run has once again drawn attention on social media.

A video showing a young woman running a distance of 100 meters in high heels has spread widely on social media, sparking great interest among users.

According to reports, the record for running 100 meters in high heels belongs to Majken Sichlau. She covered this distance in 13.557 seconds.

The video captures the woman sprinting a short distance at high speed in high heels. Her unusual running style has left many viewers amazed.