A video of a smart dog helping its owner distribute water in the field, digging mud with its paws and diverting water into proper furrows, has amazed thousands of social media users. While many are joking, “Even dogs are working tirelessly, send this to your friends who are unemployed!”, others jokingly refer to this four-legged hero as a “dog that studied IT (information technology).” Well, are such conscious behaviors of animals just a trained skill, or do dogs actually possess a high level of intelligence (IQ)? What does science say about this, and how can you develop the mental capacity of your pet at home?

Direct impact: How does a dog's intelligence compare to a human age?

The conscious actions of dogs are not just a trick, but have a specific biological basis:

The intellect of a 2–2.5-year-old child: According to studies by zoopsychologists and Canadian scientist Stanley Coren, the average dog's intelligence level fully corresponds to the mental development of a human child aged 2 to 2.5 years;

From 165 to 250 words: Smart dogs can distinguish more than 150 words, commands, gestures, and even simple math calculations (for example, which bowl has more food);

IQ indicator: If the average human IQ is conventionally taken as 100 points, the score of high-intelligence dog breeds is estimated at around 45–55 points.

What changes for you: What practical lessons do these footage teach us?

Using this dog as an example, which distributes water in the field without a hoe and opens a new ditch from the mud, everyone can draw important conclusions for themselves:

Ability to observe and imitate: Dogs closely watch human behavior. If the owner directs water in the field with a hoe, the dog understands this process and tries to clear a path for the flow using its paws;

Work and useful activity: Treating an animal not just as a guard dog, but as an active family helper sharply increases its mental capacity and discipline;

A live call against laziness: The fact that a four-legged creature sincerely performs its task is a great motivation for everyone in society who suffers from idleness and inactivity.

Good to know: Negative consequences of neglecting a pet

If a pet is not given enough attention and mental load, the following problems will arise:

Intellectual degradation: A dog tied up on a chain or living in a narrow cage all day stops thinking, develops aggression, or suffers from deep stress;

Physical illnesses: Inactivity and lack of activity ruin the animal's bone and joint system and shorten its lifespan;

Breaking the bond with the owner: A dog fully connects with a human and becomes a true friend only through commands and cooperative actions.