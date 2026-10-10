Ahror Koshmatov blamed for “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” due to illness: he commented on the situation (video)

Old videos featuring Ahror Koshmatov are once again widely discussed on social media. In particular, clips from the show “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” broadcast in 2019 have resurfaced, sparking various opinions among users.

Some users are comparing Ahror Koshmatov's appearance in videos filmed in different years, discussing changes in his health. There are even assumptions that his diabetes might have been caused precisely by his participation in this show.

In this regard, the creators of the “Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q” show visited Ahror Koshmatov to shed light on the circulating rumors.

During the conversation, the creators of the show emphasized that the events in the project are pre-planned, agreed upon with the participants, and organized based on a specific scenario.

Ahror Koshmatov also stated that his illness has nothing to do with the show and urged people not to blame Sanjar and Abror.

“My illness is not caused by my participation in the show. The creators of the show, Sanjar and Abror, are not to blame here. No one made anyone sick. I feel embarrassed myself: whenever something happens or I lose weight, they immediately blame the show 'Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q'. But they are in no way to blame for my current illness. Everything in the show is agreed upon in advance.

'You also said things like "The guys aren't checking on me, they aren't giving money". But they check up on my condition every day. 'Xafa bo‘lish yo‘q' is not at fault. Do not blame the guys,” said Ahror Koshmatov.

At the end of the video, the creators of the show also made an appeal. They apologized to the viewers if they offended, upset, or wasted anyone's time through the project, and asked for forgiveness. Additionally, the creators announced that the show has concluded its activities.