Thai girl is dating twin brothers at the same time

A 24-year-old girl living in Thailand has sparked heated discussions among internet users after revealing that she is in a relationship with two twin brothers at the same time. Her unusual love story quickly spread across social networks and caught the attention of many.

A 24-year-old girl named Nong Fah, living in the Nakhon Phanom region of Thailand, became famous in the country in a short time due to her unique relationship. She confirmed on the TikTok social network that she is in a romantic relationship with twin brothers — Sing and Suea — simultaneously. According to the girl, the brothers do not mind that both of them love her together.

How did the unusual relationship begin?

In an interview with local journalists, Nong Fah said that she met the twins last year. At that time, she was working as a waitress in a restaurant to cover her tuition expenses at Nakhon Phanom University.

One day last summer, Sing and Suea came to the restaurant where she worked with several friends. One of the guys around the table asked the girl for her phone number. Then one of them jokingly said that the guy was older and suggested giving the number not to Nong Fah, but to one of the twin brothers. At the time, the girl took this remark as a simple joke. However, later, this very joke turned into the beginning of an unusual relationship in her life.

About a month later, Sing and Suea came to the restaurant again. This time, the three of them talked, got to know each other better, and exchanged contact information on the Line messenger widely used in Thailand.

That day, after returning home, Nong Fah first received a message from Sing, the older of the twins, and a little later from Suea. The girl began writing and talking to both of them simultaneously. Over time, she realized that she had fallen in love with both of them.

"Neither brother was jealous of me and they never argued with each other. Because both of them loved me, and I loved them too," Nong Fah said.

According to the girl, in the early stages of their relationship, they lived separately. She rented a room in Ban Noyen Sa-at, Moo 8, in the Na Wa district, while the twins lived in their own house in Ban Nong Bua, Moo 1, in the same area.

The girl's boyfriends work in agriculture

Nong Fah emphasized that the fact that the twin guys come from a low-income family never worried her. According to her, both Sing and Suea work in the agricultural sector.

Sing, the older of the twins, drives a tractor, while Suea operates a rice harvester. Nong Fah helps them manage their financial matters. The girl has opened separate bank accounts for both of them. Through this, the brothers can monitor how much money they save each month.

Their relationship has been going on for over six months, and according to Nong Fah, no serious problems have been observed so far. Despite the relationship being out of the ordinary, the three of them live in mutual agreement.

The girl noted that the twins are very calm, quiet, and shy guys. They avoid arguing or fighting with each other. If any disagreement arises between the three of them, it is usually Nong Fah herself who objects first. As for the guys, they prefer to maintain peace rather than get into conflicts.

Families initially opposed

Nong Fah admitted that in the early stages of their relationship, both families had a hard time accepting this unusual arrangement. Being in a love relationship with twin brothers at the same time was unexpected for them.

However, over time, family members saw that the three of them had a good relationship with each other and were able to adapt to living together. After that, they accepted this relationship as well.

Their viral video on TikTok caused mixed reactions among internet users. While some criticized Nong Fah's choice, others supported the three of them for having the courage to openly express their decision.

The girl advised the twins to ignore negative comments. In her opinion, this is their personal choice, and as long as they are not harming other people, they have the right to make independent decisions about their own lives.

Fame also brought them new offers

After the story of Nong Fah and the twin brothers became widespread in Thailand, various companies and individuals began sending them offers. In particular, they are being offered cooperation in advertising products and events on social networks.

Nevertheless, for now, all three of them are focusing more on their work and relationship rather than such opportunities. Nong Fah's story continues to spark discussions on the internet, once again showing that people's views on personal relationships and choices vary.