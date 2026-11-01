The inspiring life story of twin sisters born with conjoined skulls

Twin sisters Joy and Joyce Magsino, living in the Philippines, were born with a rare congenital condition. Their skulls are conjoined, yet despite this, the sisters endure life's challenges and strive toward their dreams.

They were born in February 2008 with a rare condition known as partial craniopagus (conjoined skulls). Doctors initially predicted that the twins would live for approximately 10 years.

However, Joy and Joyce have lived longer than those predictions, turning 18 in 2026. They are not only fighting for life but have also achieved success in their education. The sisters graduated from school with excellent results in 2023.

Constantly supporting each other, the twins strive to overcome life's trials with unity and resilience. Their patience, mutual love, and hopeful outlook on life serve as an inspiration to many.