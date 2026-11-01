The inspiring life story of twin sisters born with conjoined skulls

·88·World
The inspiring life story of twin sisters born with conjoined skulls

Twin sisters Joy and Joyce Magsino, living in the Philippines, were born with a rare congenital condition. Their skulls are conjoined, yet despite this, the sisters endure life's challenges and strive toward their dreams.

They were born in February 2008 with a rare condition known as partial craniopagus (conjoined skulls). Doctors initially predicted that the twins would live for approximately 10 years.

However, Joy and Joyce have lived longer than those predictions, turning 18 in 2026. They are not only fighting for life but have also achieved success in their education. The sisters graduated from school with excellent results in 2023.

Constantly supporting each other, the twins strive to overcome life's trials with unity and resilience. Their patience, mutual love, and hopeful outlook on life serve as an inspiration to many.

Joy and Joyce Magsinocraniopagus twinsPhilippines
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Thai girl is dating twin brothers at the same timeThai girl is dating twin brothers at the same time21 October 08:55Mother of seven in Shymkent gives birth to triplets againMother of seven in Shymkent gives birth to triplets againToday 14:19Five-year-old blogger who battled rare disease passes awayFive-year-old blogger who battled rare disease passes away2 October 09:20Three Sisters with a Combined Age of 316 Amaze ScientistsThree Sisters with a Combined Age of 316 Amaze Scientists25 June 13:32Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental houseTwo sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house19 July 00:03The world's oldest sisters are amazing everyoneThe world's oldest sisters are amazing everyone18 May 17:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once