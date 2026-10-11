38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once

In Colombia, 38-year-old Maria Tapia is on the verge of giving birth to four identical baby boys simultaneously. Experts note that such a pregnancy occurs in approximately one out of every 15 million cases.

Maria has reached the 30th week of pregnancy. Four babies, planned to be named Mariano, Maximiliano, Emiliano, and Thiago, are developing in her womb. This rare case has also surprised doctors in the city of Caucasia, in Colombia's Antioquia department.

Currently, Maria and her husband, Jonatan Zapa, have traveled to the city of Medellín. There, specialists will determine when and by what method it will be safer to deliver the babies. Since the pregnancy has been assessed as high-risk, the mother and the unborn children are under medical supervision.

All four babies are of the same gender

According to preliminary information, the babies are considered monochorionic quadruplets. That is, they developed from a single fertilized egg, which later split into four embryos.

Jonatan said in an interview with local media that all four babies are located in a single placenta but in separate amniotic sacs.

"They are all located in a single placenta, in separate sacs. All four children are boys, of the same gender. It is precisely this aspect that makes this pregnancy extraordinarily rare," he said.

When the couple first learned they were expecting four children, they were too astonished to know what to say. Jonatan recalls counting the embryos one by one during the ultrasound scan.

"One, two, three, and four," he remembered.

The mother is eagerly looking forward to holding her children

The family hopes to continue the pregnancy under medical supervision for as long as possible. This will give the babies time to develop even more before birth.

Maria says she desperately wants to see her children and hold them in her arms.

"I really want to meet them, bring them into the world, and see them," she said in a video message.

According to reports, Maria's general condition is good. However, as her belly grows larger, walking and moving are becoming difficult for her.

Maria and Jonatan are awaiting the birth of their children with great joy. They accept this pregnancy as a blessing from God.

"We always trust in God and hope that everything will end well," Maria said.

Such a pregnancy occurs in one out of every 15 million cases

As reported by the "Need To Know" publication, carrying four babies at the same time can cause various risks and complications for the mother and children. Therefore, doctors must carefully evaluate every factor when determining the time and method of delivery.

Obstetrician-gynecologist Eileen Ospina Barrios emphasized that such a case is extremely rare.

"The probability of such an event is one in every 15 million pregnancies," the specialist stated.

According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (DANE), six cases related to the birth of quadruplets were registered in the country in 2025. However, in none of them were all four children identical boys developed from a single fertilized egg.

Also, there are no previously confirmed cases known of identical quadruplets being born in Colombia.

Scientists have not yet fully determined the reasons why a single embryo splits into four embryos. For this reason, Maria's pregnancy deserves special attention from a medical standpoint.

Now, the main goal of the family and doctors is to preserve the mother's health and ensure the safe arrival of all four babies into the world.