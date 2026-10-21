Man arrested in Colombia for hiding 220 grams of cocaine under a wig (video)

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the international airport in Cartagena, Colombia, with 220 grams of cocaine hidden under his wig. This was reported by the Associated Press.

The incident occurred on February 24, 2025. Law enforcement officers inspected the man as he was preparing to fly to Amsterdam. After a suspicious situation was identified during airport security checks, the area under his wig was examined. As a result, 19 capsules hidden beneath the hairpiece were found. Testing confirmed they contained cocaine.

According to Colombian police, the international market value of the confiscated drugs exceeded 10,000 euros. It was stated that this amount is sufficient to prepare over 400 doses.

Police reported that the detained man already has a criminal record involving two previous drug trafficking cases. He has been handed over to investigative authorities on charges related to attempted drug smuggling.