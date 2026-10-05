Man suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a woman

·56·World
Man suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a woman

A man suspected of involvement in 16 deaths in a remote area of Brazil hid in dense forests for several years to avoid being caught. Police detained him after a two-day search.

Police investigator Douglas Garcia reported that the operation to search for 33-year-old Jorlan Lopes da Silva concluded on September 13. The investigator told the Associated Press that the suspect had been hiding among dense bushes in the forests and built makeshift shelters.

The murders associated with da Silva occurred over the past three months in the sparsely populated area of Mulungu, in the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraiba.

Local residents nicknamed the suspect "Mosquito" due to his lean and frail physique. Investigator Garcia said that his appearance and habit of living in the forest allowed him to hide from the police for a long time.

"Jorlan lived mostly in the forest. For this reason, it was very difficult to find him and connect crimes that initially did not seem related to him," Garcia said.

Investigators stated that they managed to link da Silva to other crimes after he attacked an 18-year-old young man in a public square. The suspect himself claims that he only attacked criminals. However, evidence gathered during the investigation reportedly does not support this claim.

Garcia noted that da Silva has now provided information about other crimes beyond the charges currently filed against him. However, additional details have not been disclosed as the investigation into some cases is still ongoing and other circumstances are being reviewed.

Police are also currently keeping the identities of the victims and details regarding their deaths secret. This measure is taken to avoid interfering with the investigation and trial.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was disguised in a black shirt with white stripes, a wig, and painted nails. He was also holding a baby. Law enforcement agencies confirmed that the baby is not related to the man, but no further information was provided on this matter.

Investigator Garcia said da Silva described himself as a very unusual person and claimed he committed his first murder at the age of 13.

According to police, the suspect decided to adopt a different appearance because he was unable to reach his makeshift shelter in the forest. Thus, he attempted to hide in a wig and women's clothing and was eventually captured.

Police had previously stated that da Silva was a member of a criminal gang involved in dozens of deaths in the area. However, the suspect denies any connection to local criminal groups. Following his arrest, he described himself to investigators as a person waging a "personal war."

The Mulungu area where the crimes took place is located about 2,500 kilometers, or 1,553 miles, north of Rio de Janeiro, rather than the Brazilian capital.

Currently, police are also investigating other potential crimes related to da Silva. Investigators are comparing the information he provided with existing evidence and continuing to determine circumstances related to the case.

Jorlan Lopes da SilvaParaiba stateMulungu areacrime in remote Brazil
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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