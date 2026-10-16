16-year-old teenager attacks school in the US, killing four people

Three children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in the city of Bend, Oregon, USA. The 16-year-old perpetrator also died at the scene. This was reported by the Associated Press.

According to reports, the incident occurred on October 15 at Silver Rail Elementary School. The attacker shot through locked doors to enter the building. The deceased children were 5, 8, and 11 years old. Additionally, a 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

City Police Chief Mike Krantz stated that minutes after the first report of the shooting, the teenager was found dead inside the school. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene promptly following the calls.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the teenager attended the school or knew the victims. According to preliminary data, he used a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mother.

Following the incident, school students were bused to a nearby church, where parents were reunited with their children.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek expressed condolences over the tragedy and thanked a local resident who intervened to stop the attacker. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the motives and other details of the incident.