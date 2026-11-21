It has been discovered that in the ancient Inca Empire, children sacrificed in religious rituals were given cocaine, alcohol, and other psychoactive substances before their deaths. This was reported in a scientific study published in the journal Antiquity.

Scientists led by archaeologist Dagmara Socha from the University of Warsaw analyzed hair and nail samples from eight children aged 6 to 14. Their bodies were found on high mountain peaks in the territories of Peru, Argentina, and Chile.

The analyses showed traces of cocaine in all the children's samples. Some children had been consuming cocaine regularly even weeks before their deaths. Two children were found to have alcohol along with cocaine, and another contained harmine, a substance found in the ayahuasca drink. This is considered one of the first pieces of evidence that ayahuasca was used in ancient sacrificial rituals.

The ritual of sacrificing children, known as "capacocha" among the Incas, was one of the important religious traditions in the 15th–16th centuries. Spanish chroniclers also wrote about the use of intoxicating substances in such ceremonies, but none of them directly observed the process.

According to the scientists, these substances may have been given to the children to calm them, reduce the discomfort caused during the ascent to high mountains, and prepare them for the religious ritual.

Furthermore, the fact that some substances were obtained from plants that grow far from the sacrificial sites indicates that the Incas had a deep knowledge of various plants and their properties.