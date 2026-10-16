16-year-old teenager commits bloody shooting at US school — victims and details

Another horrific tragedy has occurred in the US state of Oregon. A 16-year-old armed teenager attacked one of the schools located in the city of Bend, causing the untimely deaths of three young children and one teacher.

As a result of the incident, several other people sustained severe injuries, and the attacker was neutralized at the scene.

Victims and wounded of the tragedy

According to information distributed by the Associated Press (AP) agency, young children and school staff suffered from the attack:

Deceased: During the shooting, three innocent children aged 5, 8, and 11, as well as one teacher, died due to their injuries;

Critically wounded: As a result of the attack, a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where doctors are fighting to save their lives.

How did the attack happen?

Based on eyewitnesses and investigative data, the event unfolded as follows:

Breaching the building: The 16-year-old teenager shot at the closed and locked doors of the school using a firearm and broke inside;

Courage of a local resident: A member of the local public, who entered the school building following the armed attacker, acted swiftly and shot and killed the 16-year-old attacker, thereby preventing the number of casualties from increasing further.

Investigation and security measures

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting large-scale investigative operations at the scene:

Determining motives: Police are investigating whether this 16-year-old teenager had any connection to this particular educational institution and what prompted him to commit such a brutal act;

Source of the weapon: Investigators are thoroughly checking how the minor teenager got hold of the firearm and examining his family environment.

The problem of gun violence in US schools has once again risen to the top of the agenda, making the issue of strengthening security controls in educational institutions urgent.