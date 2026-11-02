FBI reveals: How did DPRK hackers infiltrate the Binance system? (Full details)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially attributed an unprecedented cyberattack on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to hacking entities linked to North Korea. This was reported by the influential Bloomberg agency.

According to an official statement released by the American special service, cybercriminals managed to steal a record amount of digital assets from the platform — over 6.3 billion US dollars. This has been recorded as the largest heist in the history of global finance and the crypto industry.

Pyongyang's "digital signature": How were the hackers exposed?

FBI investigators, in cooperation with international cybersecurity experts, traced the transaction chains of the stolen funds step-by-step:

Entities linked to Pyongyang: Transaction analysis revealed a unique "digital signature" confirming that the attack was carried out directly by elite hacking networks under the control of the North Korean government (including the notorious TraderTraitor group);

Attempts to hide funds: To obscure the trail of the stolen funds, they were distributed through complex routes across multiple blockchain networks;

Record scale: The FBI emphasized that this incident surpassed all previous hacking cases recorded since the inception of the crypto market and that its scale is unprecedented.

Binance's reaction: Emergency headquarters and customer fund security

As soon as the system breach was detected, the Binance exchange management implemented emergency measures:

Global "operational headquarters": A special crisis group was formed to conduct a deep audit of the security system, isolate vulnerabilities, and fully protect user assets;

Safeguarding funds: The exchange stated that it has taken control of the situation by utilizing reserve funds to ensure that ordinary customers do not suffer losses.

International sanctions and geopolitical risks

US official agencies are expressing serious concern regarding the future fate of the billions of dollars stolen: