Ebola Threat Growing: Virus Detected in Nigeria, 44 People Under Surveillance

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Ebola Threat Growing: Virus Detected in Nigeria, 44 People Under Surveillance

A case of Ebola virus has been recorded in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. This was reported by The Guardian.

According to information, the woman's symptoms began on October 7. Four days later, she was hospitalized in Abuja, and tests confirmed she was infected with Ebola. It remains unclear when the patient arrived in Nigeria or where she contracted the virus.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health stated that the woman had transited through the country. According to the ministry, she is a Nigerian citizen who traveled on a business trip to the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, Nigerian authorities have not confirmed her citizenship.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, assessed the situation as an "extremely serious threat." He noted that the mortality rate from the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus is nearly 50 percent.

According to The Guardian, Kenya also confirmed its first case of Ebola earlier this month. Since then, nine infection cases have been recorded in the country. Meanwhile, Uganda has declared the end of its previous epidemic.

Nigerian health authorities stepped up epidemiological surveillance and prepared for a potential outbreak after the disease was detected in Kenya.

The source of the infection has not yet been identified. Specialists are assessing the risk of virus spread by examining individuals who came into contact with the patient.

AbujaEbola virusNigeriaUgandan Ministry of Health
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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