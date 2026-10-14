In Nigeria, a 15-year-old adolescent nearly becomes a parliament member

·15·World
In Nigeria, a 15-year-old adolescent nearly becomes a parliament member

Mahmud Sadis Buba, who lives with dwarfism affecting his height in Nigeria, almost succeeded in becoming a member of the country's parliament by making himself appear older. Although he introduced himself as 30 years old, documents spread on the internet showed that he was actually likely born in 2010. This situation caused a major uproar in the country.

The popularity of Mahmud Sadis Buba, known in Nigeria as "Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau" — the "Miracle of Zaria," began last month. A video showing his participation in the screening process for a seat in the House of Representatives by the All Progressives Congress (APC) went viral on social networks.

Initially, his entry into politics was received as a positive example aimed at creating broader opportunities for representatives of various strata in political life. However, soon after, this event turned into a nationwide scandal.

Introduced himself as 30 years old

Buba, from the Sabon Gari area of Zaria city, provided information about himself during the party screening process. He stated that he holds a senior secondary school leaving certificate and previously worked as a driver.

He also explained his short stature and child-like appearance by his dwarfism condition. However, he insisted that he was 30 years old.

"This is not about me, this is about the people. The people approached me asking me to serve, and I will serve them," Mahmud Sadis Buba had said before party representatives.

His simple yet impressive words became one of the most discussed political quotes on Nigerian social media. Many began talking about the "Miracle of Zaria" and seeing him as a figure capable of changing the country's politics.

However, hopes regarding his chances of being elected to parliament were soon cast into doubt.

Documents on the internet raised questions about age

Do‘ppi kiygan va qo‘lida mikrofoni bor bola odamlar qurshovida qo‘llarini yuqori ko‘tarib turibdi.

In his screening video, Buba stated that he was born on August 2, 1995. According to this information, he should have been over 30 years old.

However, documents circulated on the internet, alleged to be related to him, indicated that he might have been born in 2010. If this information is confirmed, he could be much younger than the age he claimed, namely around 15–16 years old.

To be elected to the House of Representatives in Nigeria, candidates must be at least 25 years old. But in the situation concerning Buba, the main issue is not just the age limit set for participating in the election.

If he was indeed born in 2010, according to Nigerian legislation and international child rights standards, he is still considered a minor. This raises serious questions about how he passed the party screening.

How did he pass the party screening?

Currently, many are wondering how a 15-year-old adolescent living with dwarfism managed to pass the APC party's screening process and become one of the prominent figures in Nigerian politics.

Did this situation happen due to the negligence of officials, or did someone deliberately promote his candidacy? Was the candidate's age not checked, or were the existing documents not studied sufficiently?

So far, no definitive answers have been given to these questions. Buba's actual age and the discrepancies in the documents need to be officially confirmed.

Thus, an event that initially raised hopes for creating equal opportunities in political life became the subject of debates in Nigeria regarding the candidate selection procedure and oversight system.

Mahmud Sadis BubaAll Progressives Congress (APC)Miracle of ZariaNigerian parliament
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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