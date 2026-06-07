Ebola Cases Rise to 488

The situation regarding the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains critical. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of laboratory-confirmed deaths has reached 86.

In the last 24 hours, six more people died from the disease. The number of Ebola cases has been recorded at 488.

Officials are expanding the capacity of medical isolation facilities in the Ituri province to contain the spread of the virus. Additional medical staff and personal protective equipment are being sent to the region.

The governments of the DRC and Uganda officially declared the start of the Ebola epidemic on May 15. Experts currently assess this outbreak as one of the most dangerous epidemics in the history of the virus.