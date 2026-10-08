“Doctors Without Borders” says Ebola virus in Congo is out of control

The epidemiological situation related to the deadly Ebola virus on the African continent has reached a critical point. The influential international humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders" (MSF) has announced that the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has officially spiraled out of control.

According to urgent reports broadcast by the Africanews channel, the rate of disease transmission has become unstoppable, especially in the country's North Kivu province.

Epicenter: Nearly half of new cases in a single region

International medical experts have published a geodemographic map of virus spread:

North Kivu — the epicenter of the epidemic: The situation has severely worsened in the northeastern regions of the country;

40 percent share: Currently, nearly 40 percent of all newly laboratory-confirmed infection cases across Congo fall precisely on this province;

Medical crisis: It is noted that hospitals and quarantine isolation units in the region are unable to cope with the influx of patients, and shortages of medical supplies and protective gear are being observed.

Frightening statistics: 4,148 people have died since April

The recurrence period of the disease and its tragic figures:

Beginning of the epidemic: The next severe wave of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo began in April of the current year 2026;

Over 8,600 patients: According to the latest official data, the number of citizens with confirmed dangerous virus infections across the country has reached 8,603 ;

Fatalities: To date, 4,148 people have lost their lives as a result of the disease. This indicates that the mortality rate among the infected is nearly 48 percent.

Appeal to the international community

Humanitarian organizations are calling on world leaders and the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene immediately:

Risk of cross-border spread: Due to uncontrolled migration and an unstable security environment, the probability of Ebola spreading to neighboring countries is very high;

Urgent resources: Emergency deployment of special vaccines, medicines, and international medical brigades is required to curb the scale of the epidemic.

The sanitary crisis in North Kivu has become a serious test not only for the African region but also for the global biological security system.