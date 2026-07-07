First patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospital

The first patient diagnosed with the Ebola virus in France has been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital. This was reported by France 24.

It is reported that the patient is a doctor who worked in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Ebola virus was detected in tests he took after returning to France on June 23 of this year. He was immediately admitted to a specialized medical facility and began treatment under strict supervision.

French health authorities announced that the doctor has fully recovered. He was discharged from the hospital and sent home on July 5. This case is considered the first confirmed instance of the Ebola virus recorded within French territory. Previously, in 2014, two patients were brought to France during the epidemic in West Africa, but they were diagnosed outside the country.

According to reports, the doctor arrived in France on an Air France flight. Apart from a headache, he showed almost no other symptoms of the disease. As a precautionary measure, five other passengers who flew on the same plane were placed under observation and temporarily isolated.

The Alliance for International Medical Action, where the doctor works, confirmed that the patient is one of their staff members. According to the organization's policy, humanitarian workers who have worked with Ebola patients are usually quarantined for three weeks.

According to the latest official data, during the Ebola epidemic that began on May 15 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the virus has been confirmed in 1,561 people. Of these, 506 have died as a result of the disease.