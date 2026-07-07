First patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospital

·30·World
First patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospital

The first patient diagnosed with the Ebola virus in France has been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital. This was reported by France 24.

It is reported that the patient is a doctor who worked in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Ebola virus was detected in tests he took after returning to France on June 23 of this year. He was immediately admitted to a specialized medical facility and began treatment under strict supervision.

French health authorities announced that the doctor has fully recovered. He was discharged from the hospital and sent home on July 5. This case is considered the first confirmed instance of the Ebola virus recorded within French territory. Previously, in 2014, two patients were brought to France during the epidemic in West Africa, but they were diagnosed outside the country.

According to reports, the doctor arrived in France on an Air France flight. Apart from a headache, he showed almost no other symptoms of the disease. As a precautionary measure, five other passengers who flew on the same plane were placed under observation and temporarily isolated.

The Alliance for International Medical Action, where the doctor works, confirmed that the patient is one of their staff members. According to the organization's policy, humanitarian workers who have worked with Ebola patients are usually quarantined for three weeks.

According to the latest official data, during the Ebola epidemic that began on May 15 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the virus has been confirmed in 1,561 people. Of these, 506 have died as a result of the disease.

FranceEbolaHealthMedicineCongo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Explosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingExplosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingToday, 16:29Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Today, 16:14Missing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaMissing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaToday, 15:59Two explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was stayingTwo explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was stayingToday, 15:51Gasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horsesGasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horsesToday, 15:50World's largest paper airplane sets a recordWorld's largest paper airplane sets a recordToday, 15:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12