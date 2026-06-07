7-Month-Old Baby Killed in Incident Involving Israeli Soldiers

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed after Israeli soldiers opened fire on a family car in the occupied West Bank. The Guardian reported on the incident.

It was reported that the baby, named Sam Fahd Abu Haykal, was seriously injured in the incident that occurred in the city of Hebron on June 5 and died in the hospital. His father, Fahd Abu Haykal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, was also injured during the incident.

According to the father, he came to a complete stop after the soldiers gave a stop signal. Nevertheless, shots were fired at the car. He emphasized that it was daylight and the soldiers could clearly see that family members were inside the vehicle.

The Israel Defense Forces stated that shots were fired because the car was accelerating towards the soldiers. However, an initial investigation confirmed that the victims were civilians. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Fahd Abu Haykal demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

According to UN data, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the war, at least 240 of whom are children.