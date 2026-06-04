SpaceX's Big Plan Could Make Musk the World's First Trillionaire

·78·World
SpaceX's Big Plan Could Make Musk the World's First Trillionaire

Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire. According to The Guardian, this is likely to happen if SpaceX's initial public offering is successful.

The publication reports that SpaceX plans to raise approximately $75 billion through an IPO. It is said that this process could take place in the coming weeks.

The company aims to sell each share at $135 and place a total of 555.6 million shares. If the plan is implemented, SpaceX's market value could reach $1.77 trillion.

The Guardian emphasizes that this could be the largest IPO in stock market history. Musk's stake in SpaceX could push his wealth to record levels.

Elon MuskSpaceXThe Guardian
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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