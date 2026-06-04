Real Pirate Ships Discovered in the Bahamas

·88·World
Real Pirate Ships Discovered in the Bahamas

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of ships linked to real-life "Pirates of the Caribbean" in the Bahamas. According to The Guardian, the finds were identified in the port of Nassau, which served as the main pirate haven in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Researchers found the remains of a total of six sunken ships on the seabed. Three of them may be associated with the "Golden Age of Piracy".

Archaeologists have recovered the ship's burnt hull, cannons, musket balls, swivel guns, and other historical artifacts from underwater.

It is believed that one of the discovered ships may have belonged to the legendary pirate Henry Every. Scientists suggest that pirates may have deliberately set fire to captured vessels to hide evidence.

BahamasNassauThe GuardianHenry Every
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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