Pink dolphins spotted in Oman (video)

·2·World
Pink dolphins spotted in Oman (video)

Videos capturing pink-colored dolphins off the coast of Qantab, near the Omani capital Muscat, have gone viral on social media. Beachgoers captured the unusual sight on camera, according to Insider Paper.

According to reports, the dolphins swam near the shore on October 15, surfacing several times. Their unusual color sparked great interest among internet users.

It has not yet been precisely confirmed which species the dolphins in the video belong to. Some theories suggest they could be Risso's dolphins or Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins. However, it is difficult to reliably determine their species from the footage alone.

The pink coloration of the dolphins could be due to differences in skin pigmentation, visible blood vessels, or lighting effects. However, the exact reason for the coloration of these particular dolphins remains unknown for now.

MuscatQantabpink dolphinsInsider Paper
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Charos
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