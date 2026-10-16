New threat in the Middle East: Are the Houthis targeting the Saudi Crown Prince?

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New threat in the Middle East: Are the Houthis targeting the Saudi Crown Prince?

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are once again approaching a dangerous point. According to a report by the influential Reuters news agency, the life of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is increasingly at serious risk.

Reports note that the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement in Yemen has begun gathering special intelligence with the aim of physically eliminating (assassinating) the Saudi prince.

Assassination threat and intelligence activity: What did Reuters reveal?

This situation, being monitored by international analysts and security services, could deal a direct blow to peace in the region:

  • The Prince in the crosshairs: Houthi groups are taking active measures to collect classified information regarding the Crown Prince's travel routes, security system, and schedules;

  • Security measures being reinforced: The Riyadh administration and Saudi special services have raised security measures around the Crown Prince to the highest level.

Diplomacy at a dead end: Houthis reject negotiations in Oman

Another important report confirming the escalation of the situation was published by the AFP agency:

  • Rejected initiative: The Saudi Arabian side had proposed holding direct peace negotiations on the territory of the Sultanate of Oman with the aim of easing conflict and reducing tensions;

  • The Houthis' stance: The rebels firmly rejected the Saudis' request to sit at the negotiating table in Oman. This indicates that diplomatic ties between the parties have stalled and there is a possibility of armed conflict flaring up again.

The Houthis' refusal of diplomatic dialogue and threatening actions against the Saudi leadership could further weaken regional security and take the instability around Yemen and the Persian Gulf to a new phase.

Mohammed bin SalmanHouthisSaudi special servicesYemen
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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