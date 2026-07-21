Dolphins swimming in Istanbul waters have started appearing again

Dolphins swimming near the Kanlıca coast of Beykoz were caught on camera. They appeared in the area close to the shore and remained visible on the water's surface for some time. The footage spread on social media, attracting the attention of users.

The appearance of dolphins in this area is linked to increased activity in Istanbul's marine life. The approach of these creatures to the shore has also fueled discussions about the environment and the condition of the seawater.

According to the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), large-scale efforts have recently been carried out regarding environmental protection and wastewater treatment. The administration stated that as a result of these investments, the quality of the seawater has significantly improved.