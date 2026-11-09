How are colored shadows formed? A simple experiment sparks interest on the internet

The notion that shadows are always black is widespread. However, a simple experiment demonstrating that it is possible to create colored shadows is attracting the attention of many users on social media.

During the experiment, red, blue, and yellow shadows are created using pieces of colored cellophane and sunlight. This is based on the property of light passing through colored materials.

When sunlight passes through colored cellophane, the material transmits light waves corresponding to certain colors while absorbing or blocking others. As a result, colored spots and shadow patterns appear on the surface where the light falls.

Using several colored light sources together makes it possible to create even more diverse and distinct shadows. In this process, the positioning of the light sources and obstacles is of great importance.

Most interestingly, no expensive equipment is required to perform this experiment. With simple colored cellophane and light, it is possible to explain scientific concepts about light propagation, color formation, and the light spectrum to children in a simple and engaging way.