17-year-old girl sells her boyfriend for 14 thousand dollars: a horrific incident

In China, a 19-year-old man was caught in a deception trap by his girlfriend, who was two years his junior. The girl took him abroad with the promise of a lucrative job and handed him over to a fraud syndicate in Myanmar. The young man was held captive for four months and subjected to brutal abuse. His family was forced to pay a large ransom to secure his release.

According to Chinese media reports, the incident occurred in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. The young man's sister stated that he met the 17-year-old girl at a local billiard club. The girl wore eye-catching clothes, used fake bags from famous brands, and portrayed herself as a member of a wealthy family.

She gained the young man's trust by claiming her family owned businesses in Southeast Asia. Later, she repeatedly urged him to travel to a neighboring country, promising him a high-paying job. Although his family was against the trip, the young man trusted his girlfriend's words and agreed.

The trip ended in tragedy

In February 2025, the couple secretly left for Thailand without their families' knowledge. The young man's relatives found out about his whereabouts through his friends.

On the way back, near the border between Thailand and Myanmar, the girl left the young man alone, using the excuse that she needed to pick someone up. Shortly after, armed men approached him, seized his documents and phone, and took him to a hidden compound.

"My brother said that armed men took him away," the young man's sister recalls. According to her, the young man managed to send this message before his phone was taken.

Forced to commit fraud for four months

The young man was taken to a closed camp in Myanmar, where his head was shaved. He was forced to sit in front of a computer for 16–20 hours a day, participating in fraud schemes aimed at scamming his own compatriots.

If he failed to meet the daily quota or did not earn enough money, he was severely punished. He was beaten on his back and head with metal rods.

Due to a lack of food and regular beatings, the young man lost more than 10 kilograms. He also suffered partial permanent hearing loss.

When the young man failed to show the expected results in committing fraud, his captors contacted his family and demanded a ransom.

Family paid 49 thousand dollars to save him

In June 2025, the young man's family raised 350,000 Chinese yuan — approximately 49,000 US dollars — and secured his release.

However, the life of the young man who returned from captivity has not been the same. He lives in constant anxiety and fear, terrified of being kidnapped again. Nightmares related to his four months of captivity continue to haunt him. He has also developed a deep distrust and suspicion toward those around him.

The 17-year-old girl who lured the young man into the trap did not escape responsibility either. She was arrested after returning to China from Thailand, where she had stayed for ten days. She is currently accused of involvement in the kidnapping of the young man and his handover to the fraud network in Myanmar.

This incident demonstrates the severe consequences of blindly trusting promises of high-paying jobs abroad. Although the young man has been freed, the physical and mental scars of what he endured still remain.