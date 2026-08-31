19-year-old Russian student goes missing in Thailand

Anna Gorshkova, a 19-year-old student from Nizhny Novgorod, lost contact with her family after traveling to Thailand in May. Her family fears she may have become a victim of human trafficking or forced detention, according to Russian media reports.

Anna was a second-year geodesy student at a university in Nizhny Novgorod. Her relatives say she was careful with money and saved the funds her parents gave her. She had even lent 350,000 rubles to her brother.

In mid-May, Anna asked her brother to repay the loan. After that, she took her savings and set off. It was determined that she flew from Russia to China on May 19, and from China to Thailand on May 21.

A few days later, Anna's mother received a message from her. Anna wrote that she was feeling well, that no one had kidnapped her, and that she was following her dream. She also asked her relatives not to look for her. She has not been in contact since.

Despite her request, her parents contacted law enforcement to search for her. The family later discovered that Anna had traveled to Thailand via China. Some reports suggest that the police refused to open a criminal case.

Her relatives doubt that Anna left on such a trip of her own volition. They state that she was a good student, had no serious conflicts, and was close to her family. Therefore, they suspect she may have been kidnapped or held against her will. However, there is no official information yet to confirm this version.

Previously, there were reports that a 19-year-old Russian girl with signs of beating and exhaustion was found near the border of Thailand and Myanmar. However, after seeing the photo sent to him, Anna's brother confirmed that the girl found was not his sister.

Currently, Anna's family continues to search for her. On August 23, her father contacted the police in Thailand. The family received information that Anna might have been seen at a hotel in the Na Jomtien area of Chonburi province on June 15. The police have been asked to check CCTV footage from the area.