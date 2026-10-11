12-year-old girl fakes her own kidnapping to extort money from parents

In Brazil, a 12-year-old girl spread a false report that she had been kidnapped in order to extort money from her family. Deeply worried about their daughter's disappearance, the parents contacted the police. However, during the investigation, the incident took a completely different turn: it turned out that the girl had invented the kidnapping story herself.

The incident took place in the city of Itaiópolis, located in the north of the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. Disappearing from her home at around 01:00 at night, the 12-year-old girl began sending messages to her parents. She claimed that she had been kidnapped by unknown individuals, her life was threatened, and she was subjected to violence by the kidnappers.

Fearing that their daughter's life was in danger, the parents immediately notified law enforcement agencies. Following this, the Criminal Investigation Department (DIC) in the neighboring city of Mafra launched an inquiry into the incident, setting out to find the missing child and identify the potential criminals.

The girl demanded a ransom from her parents

At around 11:00, the girl sent another message to her parents. This time, she demanded that they pay money to secure her release. She wrote that if the requested amount was not paid, the kidnappers could take her life.

Before the parents, deeply distressed over their daughter's fate, could manage to resolve the issue of the demanded money, the police succeeded in finding her. A few hours later, law enforcement officers located the girl in one of the houses in a rural area of Itaiópolis.

Most surprisingly, special forces prepared to rescue the girl and take action against potential kidnappers did not encounter any criminals. This was because the 12-year-old girl had not actually been kidnapped by anyone, and her life was not under any direct threat.

During the interrogation, the girl confessed that she had fabricated the entire story. It was revealed that her goal was to extort money from her parents.

It is currently unknown what measures will be taken against the girl

Following the incident, the girl was detained, and it was reported that she was accused of an act resembling the crime of extortion. However, considering her young age, it is not yet clear what legal consequences will arise from this case.

There have been previous instances of fake kidnappings due to various reasons. However, what sets this incident apart from others is that the person who orchestrated it is only 12 years old.

By faking her kidnapping, the girl attempted to force her parents into giving her money. This situation not only caused serious anxiety for the family members but also resulted in the waste of police time and resources.