These animals are used in China for scientific research in the rapidly developing biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to the publication, China has brought in thousands of primates from Cambodia since 2023. Customs data shows that more than 2,400 monkeys were imported in 2023, and in 2025, this figure exceeded 13,000. Import volumes are expected to be similar in 2026.

China has imported more than 30,000 monkeys from Cambodia for use in scientific experiments. This situation has heightened concerns about a potential new competition between the US and China over laboratory animals. Experts warn that the trade in wild monkeys also poses risks to nature and human health. This was reported by the journal Science.

Previously, China was one of the US's main partners in supplying laboratory monkeys. For example, in 2018, Beijing exported nearly 20,000 long-tailed macaques to America.

However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, China halted the export of live animals. As a result, US laboratories were forced to look for other suppliers, and the focus shifted to Cambodia.

In 2022, the US Department of Justice exposed cases of smuggling related to the monkey trade in Cambodia. Certain individuals were accused of documenting monkeys caught in the wild as animals supposedly bred on special farms. Following this, exports from Cambodia to the US dropped sharply.

A worrying situation for wildlife

Experts believe there are doubts that all monkeys exported from Cambodia are bred on special farms. Some animals may be being hunted from their natural habitat.

This could harm monkey populations and also increases the risk of the spread of zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

International experts are also criticizing the lack of transparency in the monkey trade in Cambodia. A CITES report released in 2026 noted that it was impossible to confirm or refute certain cases of fraud and corruption.

Will a new struggle begin between the US and China?

Analysts emphasize that China's increase in monkey imports could spark new competition with the US. American laboratories still use about 60,000 primates per year. However, current imports are struggling to fully meet demand.

At the same time, the US imported another 1,400 monkeys from Cambodia in 2025. That same year, the American company Charles River Laboratories acquired one of the largest macaque farms in Cambodia.

Some experts believe that instead of competing to dominate the market, the two countries should cooperate to regulate the monkey trade and develop alternative scientific methods for experiments involving animals.

They believe that reducing the need for animals in laboratory research, making the trade process transparent, and protecting wildlife remain among the most important international tasks.