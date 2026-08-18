Why Do Kayan Women Wear Rings Around Their Necks?

The concept of beauty has not been the same in every era and society. Different peoples have assigned meaning to appearance, clothing, jewelry, and body adornment based on their cultural perspectives, customs, and social values. In some societies, an item considered a simple piece of jewelry may represent femininity, status, or an important sign of national identity for another people.

One of the most frequently cited examples is the tradition of wearing neck rings among some women of the Kayan people, who live in Myanmar’s Kayah State. The Kayan are one of the ethnic groups within the Karen peoples, and women of the Lahwi group are known for wearing spiral rings made of brass around their necks. This custom has been documented particularly in the Demoso area.

Girls started wearing rings in childhood

Sources report that Kayan girls begin wearing neck rings during childhood. Some observations indicate that the process starts at around the age of five, after which the length and number of coils are gradually increased as the girl grows older.

It would be inaccurate to explain this custom solely in terms of appearance. A study published in 2017 by Atsuko Shimoda and Seiji Ohsawa examined how neck rings are connected to Kayan women’s self-expression and perceptions of beauty. At the same time, the women themselves acknowledged that the rings are heavy and uncomfortable.

The study also presents an interesting statistic. According to observations from 2014 and Shimoda’s 2015 data, 10.6% of the total female population in four villages in the Demoso area of Kayah State wore neck rings. The research materials indicate that this amounted to 85 women.

The neck does not actually become longer

One of the most widespread beliefs about Kayan women is that the rings stretch the neck. Scientific observations, however, show that the situation is somewhat different.

The weight of the brass spiral places pressure on the shoulders and upper chest over the years. As a result, the collarbone moves downward and the shape of the upper chest changes. This makes the neck appear considerably longer. In other words, the cervical vertebrae do not literally stretch—the impression of a long neck is mainly created by changes in the body’s structure.

An anthropometric study published in 2015 also examined the effect of wearing neck rings from childhood on body proportions. The researchers noted that the effects become particularly noticeable beginning in adolescence.

At the same time, there is no single, scientifically definitive explanation for the origin of this tradition. At different times, various theories have linked it to protection, preserving tribal identity, social status, and ideas about beauty. Researchers emphasize that the exact origin of the tradition remains disputed.