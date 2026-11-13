Pandemic found to have aged teenagers unexpectedly

The coronavirus pandemic not only affected people's mental health but may have also accelerated the biological aging process in some individuals. A study conducted by German scientists found that the most significant changes were observed in teenagers. Expertsbelieve that this situation may have been influenced by pandemic-era restrictions, social isolation, and stress.

The results of this study were published in the prestigious scientific journal PNAS. A team of scientists led by experts from the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich analyzed data from a total of 1,028 people.

The study participants included 359 children, 385 teenagers, and 284 adults. Saliva samples were collected from each of them several times before the start of the pandemic, as well as between September 2021 and May 2022.

Based on the samples collected, scientists studied chemical markers in the DNA. These markers make it possible to determine a person's epigenetic age and assess the rate of the biological aging process.

Three of the four measurement methods used during the study recorded signs indicating an accelerated biological aging process. The most significant changes were identified in the teenage group. Specifically, changes related to the aging process were observed in three out of four methods for them.

In adult participants, this condition was identified through two measurement methods, while in children, only one method showed such a result.

Researchers also found a fairly strong correlation between personal stress levels and biological aging in teenagers. That is, the more difficult they perceived the challenges of the pandemic, the more pronounced the changes in their biological markers were.

Factors such as being away from loved ones during lockdowns, limited social connections, and reduced personal freedom played a significant role in this.

Furthermore, changes related to biological aging were also observed to be stronger in teenagers raised in families with relatively lower socioeconomic status. This implies that the consequences of the pandemic may not have affected all social groups equally.

At the same time, the study authors emphasize that it is not yet possible to definitively confirm that the coronavirus pandemic was 100 percent the cause of the observed changes, as there are other factors that can influence biological aging.

Moreover, there is currently no clear answer to whether these changes identified during the pandemic will persist for many years or lead to health problems in the future.

Experts emphasize the need for further research to study this issue more deeply, monitor the state of biological changes in the coming years, and determine their impact on human health.