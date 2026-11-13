Uzbekistan U-20 draws with Venezuela youth in a hard-fought match

The Uzbekistan U-20 national youth team played their latest international friendly match. In a hard-fought and intense battle against the Venezuela U-20 national team, no winner was determined — 2:2.

A goal-filled second half and resilient performance

During the exciting and competitive match, our representatives showed their character on the pitch and scored important goals. Among the active players for the Uzbekistan youth team, Davron Tolaganov (56th minute) and Shorahim Shorahmedov (64th minute) managed to find the back of the net, equalizing the score and taking the lead.

Match details Data and statistics Status International friendly match Score Uzbekistan U-20 — Venezuela U-20 — 2:2 Goalscorers Davron Tolaganov (56'), Shorahim Shorahmedov (64') Starting goalkeeper Nematillo Rustamjonov (21)

Starting lineup and bench options

The head coach tested the players' capabilities in this match and made a series of substitutions.

Uzbekistan U-20 starting lineup: 21. Nematillo Rustamjonov, 2. Shorahim Shorahmedov, 4. Behruz Kopaysinov, 6. Diyor Ermanov, 7. Quvonch Abrayev, 11. Ulugbek Maratov, 13. Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, 14. Behruz Abdusattorov, 17. Quvonishbek Saydaliyev, 19. Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, 22. Davron Tolaganov.

Players ready to come off the bench: Yusufkhonov, Musokhonov, Mahmudjonov, Najmiddinov, Soliyev, Omonkeldiyev, Ashurboyev, Shukurullayev, Bohodirhonov, Yusupov, Quvanishbayev, Abdurasulov.

The match served as an important stage for our young players to gain experience on the international stage and prepare for upcoming official tournaments.

How do you rate the chances of the Uzbekistan U-20 national team in future official competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!