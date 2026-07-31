Did COVID-19 Originate from a Wuhan Lab: White House Explanation

·84·World
Did COVID-19 Originate from a Wuhan Lab: White House Explanation

The US White House, on a special page dedicated to the origins of COVID-19, supported the theory that the virus may have spread as a result of an incident linked to a laboratory in Wuhan. The administration's page noted that research on coronaviruses was conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that some staff members exhibited illness-like symptoms in the autumn of 2019.

The document also criticized certain recommendations from the pandemic period regarding the two-meter social distancing and mask-wearing. The US Government Accountability Office reported that fraud losses in pandemic relief programs reached hundreds of billions of dollars.

However, the conclusion that the virus escaped from a laboratory has not yet been definitively confirmed scientifically. The World Health Organization stated that available evidence points more towards the animal-to-human transmission version, but all possibilities remain open.

COVID-19White HouseWuhanLab LeakWorld Health Organization
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Police kill 30 protesters in Pakistan-administered KashmirPolice kill 30 protesters in Pakistan-administered KashmirToday, 13:33Powerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 MinersPowerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 MinersToday, 13:30Seven Burned Bodies Found Inside a House in EcuadorSeven Burned Bodies Found Inside a House in EcuadorToday, 13:27One-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriendOne-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriendToday, 13:02Historic Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First TimeHistoric Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First TimeToday, 13:01Swiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes BernSwiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes BernToday, 12:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital