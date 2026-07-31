The US White House, on a special page dedicated to the origins of COVID-19, supported the theory that the virus may have spread as a result of an incident linked to a laboratory in Wuhan. The administration's page noted that research on coronaviruses was conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that some staff members exhibited illness-like symptoms in the autumn of 2019.

The document also criticized certain recommendations from the pandemic period regarding the two-meter social distancing and mask-wearing. The US Government Accountability Office reported that fraud losses in pandemic relief programs reached hundreds of billions of dollars.

However, the conclusion that the virus escaped from a laboratory has not yet been definitively confirmed scientifically. The World Health Organization stated that available evidence points more towards the animal-to-human transmission version, but all possibilities remain open.