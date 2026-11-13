What initiative did the Portugal national team take to pay tribute to Ronaldo?

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What initiative did the Portugal national team take to pay tribute to Ronaldo?

The Portugal national team, in honor of one of the greatest players in its history who has concluded his international career, Cristiano Ronaldo,has decided to implement a unique and touching initiative.

Special number 7 in the match against Denmark

A Bola reports that the Portuguese players will take the pitch in their home UEFA Nations League match against Denmark wearing number 7 jerseys. Through this, the team members want to express their infinite gratitude to the legendary forward who recently bid farewell to the national team.

This important decision was made at a special meeting involving Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, national team head coach Jorge Jesus, and team captains Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, and Bruno Fernandes.

Initiative details

Data and indicators

Main reason

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from the national team

Special action

Everyone wearing number 7 in the match against Denmark

Participants

Federation leadership, head coach, and captains

Upcoming matches

November break: Matches against Denmark and Wales

Important upcoming matches

As a reminder, the Portugal national team will play against Denmark and Wales during the November international break. The highly anticipated match against Denmark is November 15. scheduled for

Do you think this tribute by the Portugal national team in honor of Ronaldo will provide the team with extra mental strength? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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