Secret documents revealed: What was the name given to Putin's fourth grandchild?

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Secret documents revealed: What was the name given to Putin's fourth grandchild?

Another joyful event has taken place in the family of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state's youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, has given birth to a son. This was reported by the publication "Agentstvo," citing leaked civil registry records. The baby has been named Adrian. He is believed to be the Russian President's fourth grandchild.

Details of the birth and attempts to keep it secret

It is noted that Adrian Igorevich Tikhonov was born on August 15, 2025, in Moscow. The boy was born at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration.

Notably, the birth certificate was issued almost a year later, on July 10 of this year. The publication suggests that such a long delay may be linked to the Putin family's desire to hide the child's birth from the public.

Furthermore, Katerina Tikhonova participated in public events primarily remotely during the period before the birth. In particular, a few months before the birth, she spoke via video link at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Information about Adrian Tikhonov

Details

Date of birth

August 15, 2025

Place of birth

Moscow, Central Clinical Hospital

Mother

Katerina Tikhonova

Probable father

Igor Zelensky

Surname given

Mother's surname — Tikhonov

Parenthood and previous relationships

The child's probable father is the former head of the Bavarian State Ballet, renowned ballet artist Igor Zelensky. According to "The Moscow Times," Katerina Tikhonova has been seeing Igor Zelensky since 2017.

"Vazhnye Istorii" (Important Stories) determined that within two years, Tikhonova flew to Munich more than 50 times and also traveled with Zelensky. In December 2017, the couple had a daughter named Elza. "Proekt" writes that although the girl took her father's surname at birth, she used a passport with her mother's surname for foreign trips.

Prior to this, Katerina was married to businessman Kirill Shamalov, the son of Putin's old friend and "Ozero" cooperative partner Nikolai Shamalov.

Putin's other grandchildren and relatives

Vladimir Putin has previously spoken about his grandchildren in public. In particular, in June 2017, he announced the birth of his second grandchild.

Putin's eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, has two sons:

  1. Roman – born in August 2012 to Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen.

  2. Andrey – born in April 2017 to "Novatek" manager Yevgeny Nagorny.

In June 2025, the President spoke for the first time about a granddaughter who has a tutor from Beijing. It is speculated that he was referring to Katerina Tikhonova's daughter, Elza.

There is also information in the press about Putin's children with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva. According to the "Dossier" center, they have two sons named Ivan and Vladimir, born in 2015 and 2019. The children took the surname Spiridonov, likely derived from the name of the President's grandfather, Spiridon Putin. Putin's alleged illegitimate daughter with Svetlana Krivonogikh, Elizaveta, took the surname Rudnova and used the alias Luiza Rozova on social media.

Why do you think Vladimir Putin keeps information about his grandchildren and children so strictly secret? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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