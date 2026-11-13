Lemur opens eyes wide in amazement upon seeing a toy that looks like him

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Lemur opens eyes wide in amazement upon seeing a toy that looks like him

A Coquerel's sifaka named Neil, living at the San Francisco Zoo, was gifted a plush toy that resembles him. A video capturing the animal's joy upon seeing the gift has gained attention on social media.

In the footage, as soon as Neil sees the toy, he opens his eyes wide and hugs it tightly. He then refuses to let go of his soft friend, rolling around on a blanket with it in delight.

According to the zoo, the toy was a gift from one of his keepers, Lori. The video was posted on the San Francisco Zoo's social media page on November 12.

As a reminder, in early 2026, a baby macaque named Panch living in Japan also won the hearts of internet users for becoming attached to a plush toy. After his mother failed to care for him, zoo staff gave Panch a plush orangutan toy. He subsequently became famous through videos showing him carrying the toy everywhere and hugging it.

Lemur opens eyes wide in amazement upon seeing a toy that looks like him
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