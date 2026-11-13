Terrifying explosion in Kazakhstan: Car catches fire and gas cylinder blows up in Aktau (video)
On the morning of November 12, a terrifying emergency occurred in the residential complex area in the 27th microdistrict of Aktau, Kazakhstan. A moving Hyundai Elantra passenger car caught fire, which subsequently caused its installed gas cylinder to explode.
Details of the fire and explosion
According to information provided by the Mangistau Region Emergency Situations Department, the timeline of the incident was established:
Incident chronology
Time and details
Report of the fire
11:46 AM
Car model
Hyundai Elantra
Gas equipment capacity
45 liters
Time of the explosion
Before firefighters arrived
Time the fire was extinguished
11:58 AM
Video footage circulating on social media shows the car engulfed in flames and the powerful explosion. Witnesses say the sound of the blast was heard in nearby houses as well.
Rescue operation and casualties
Emergency Situations Department personnel arrived at the scene immediately. As a result of rapid actions taken by six personnel and one piece of equipment from the State Fire Service, the fire was completely extinguished in a short time.
According to official reports, no one was injured or suffered bodily harm in the incident. The fact that there were no people near the car at the time of the explosion prevented a tragedy.
Currently, experts are investigating the causes of the fire. Whether it was due to a malfunction of the gas equipment or other factors will be determined during the investigation.
Dear drivers! If your vehicle is equipped with a gas cylinder, have it checked for safety in a timely manner and strictly follow safety measures!
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