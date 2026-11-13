Terrifying explosion in Kazakhstan: Car catches fire and gas cylinder blows up in Aktau (video)

On the morning of November 12, a terrifying emergency occurred in the residential complex area in the 27th microdistrict of Aktau, Kazakhstan. A moving Hyundai Elantra passenger car caught fire, which subsequently caused its installed gas cylinder to explode.

Details of the fire and explosion

According to information provided by the Mangistau Region Emergency Situations Department, the timeline of the incident was established:

Incident chronology Time and details Report of the fire 11:46 AM Car model Hyundai Elantra Gas equipment capacity 45 liters Time of the explosion Before firefighters arrived Time the fire was extinguished 11:58 AM

Video footage circulating on social media shows the car engulfed in flames and the powerful explosion. Witnesses say the sound of the blast was heard in nearby houses as well.