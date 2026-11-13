Terrifying explosion in Kazakhstan: Car catches fire and gas cylinder blows up in Aktau (video)

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Terrifying explosion in Kazakhstan: Car catches fire and gas cylinder blows up in Aktau (video)

On the morning of November 12, a terrifying emergency occurred in the residential complex area in the 27th microdistrict of Aktau, Kazakhstan. A moving Hyundai Elantra passenger car caught fire, which subsequently caused its installed gas cylinder to explode.

Details of the fire and explosion

According to information provided by the Mangistau Region Emergency Situations Department, the timeline of the incident was established:

Incident chronology

Time and details

Report of the fire

11:46 AM

Car model

Hyundai Elantra

Gas equipment capacity

45 liters

Time of the explosion

Before firefighters arrived

Time the fire was extinguished

11:58 AM

Video footage circulating on social media shows the car engulfed in flames and the powerful explosion. Witnesses say the sound of the blast was heard in nearby houses as well.

Terrifying explosion in Kazakhstan: Car catches fire and gas cylinder blows up in Aktau (video)

Rescue operation and casualties

Emergency Situations Department personnel arrived at the scene immediately. As a result of rapid actions taken by six personnel and one piece of equipment from the State Fire Service, the fire was completely extinguished in a short time.

According to official reports, no one was injured or suffered bodily harm in the incident. The fact that there were no people near the car at the time of the explosion prevented a tragedy.

Currently, experts are investigating the causes of the fire. Whether it was due to a malfunction of the gas equipment or other factors will be determined during the investigation.

Dear drivers! If your vehicle is equipped with a gas cylinder, have it checked for safety in a timely manner and strictly follow safety measures!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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