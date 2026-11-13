Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana turns 9: A loving greeting from the footballer
Ronaldo posted a photo of the festively decorated home on his Instagram stories. He wrote a loving message in Portuguese: "Happy birthday, Princess Alana! I love you so much!"
The holiday decorations did not go unnoticed. A beautiful atmosphere was created in the family's home in Cascais, Portugal, with pink, white, and silver balloons. The room featured large letters spelling out Alana's name, a number 9 decorated with balloons, and various gifts. The festive table was adorned with flowers and pink candles.
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez also shared moments from her daughter's birthday on her page. She captioned the photos with a message meaning, "Nine years with my princess."
For context, Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017. She is the first daughter of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez. The footballer has a total of five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and Bella Esmeralda.
Ronaldo's greeting to his daughter caught the attention of fans. Social media users are also congratulating Alana in the comments, wishing her a happy childhood and joyful days.
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