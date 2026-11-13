Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana turns 9: A loving greeting from the footballer

Ronaldo posted a photo of the festively decorated home on his Instagram stories. He wrote a loving message in Portuguese: "Happy birthday, Princess Alana! I love you so much!"

The holiday decorations did not go unnoticed. A beautiful atmosphere was created in the family's home in Cascais, Portugal, with pink, white, and silver balloons. The room featured large letters spelling out Alana's name, a number 9 decorated with balloons, and various gifts. The festive table was adorned with flowers and pink candles.