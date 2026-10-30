In Turkey, Ecevit has been living while waiting for the woman he has loved for over 25 years (video)

Some love stories are remembered not for happy reunions, but for the hope and longing that have not faded over the years. The life of Ecevit Okuyucu, who lives in Turkey's Sinop province, has become one such story. This was reported by Tengri Life.

Known among locals as "Ecevit the Lover," the man has been waiting for a woman named Ayse, whom he fell in love with in his youth, at a roadside bus stop for over 25 years. His story has spread widely on social media over the years, capturing the attention of many.

According to reports, Ecevit met Ayse around the year 2000. However, their relationship did not last, and the woman left. Since then, Ecevit has continued to wait in the same spot, hoping that she will return one day.

Local residents and travelers touched by his story have not remained indifferent to Ecevit. Some drivers bring him food and help him during cold days. A charitable person even gifted him a container home to live in.

In recent days, reports have circulated on social media claiming that Ecevit has passed away. However, this information has not been confirmed. Reports from August 2026 indicate that his relatives denied claims of his death. A report published on October 28 states that he is still waiting for the woman he loves.

Ecevit's life journey encourages many to reflect on love, loyalty, and the hope that remains undimmed through the years.