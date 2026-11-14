Body of Uzbek woman found in suitcase in Saint Petersburg: son suspected of murder

In Saint Petersburg, Russia, the body of a woman born in Uzbekistan was found inside a suitcase. Her 15-year-old son has been detained as a suspect in her murder. This was reported by Russian media.

It is reported that the 38-year-old woman worked as a cleaner in Saint Petersburg. She went missing after last going to work on November 1. Her relatives were unable to contact her afterward. The woman's sister filed a report with the police on November 11.

According to RIA Novosti, the woman's phone was not turned off, but she did not answer calls. Nevertheless, SMS messages continued to be sent from her number. In the correspondence, the woman did not clarify her whereabouts or who she was with.