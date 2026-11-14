Body of Uzbek woman found in suitcase in Saint Petersburg: son suspected of murder

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Body of Uzbek woman found in suitcase in Saint Petersburg: son suspected of murder

In Saint Petersburg, Russia, the body of a woman born in Uzbekistan was found inside a suitcase. Her 15-year-old son has been detained as a suspect in her murder. This was reported by Russian media.

It is reported that the 38-year-old woman worked as a cleaner in Saint Petersburg. She went missing after last going to work on November 1. Her relatives were unable to contact her afterward. The woman's sister filed a report with the police on November 11.

According to RIA Novosti, the woman's phone was not turned off, but she did not answer calls. Nevertheless, SMS messages continued to be sent from her number. In the correspondence, the woman did not clarify her whereabouts or who she was with.

The woman lived with her son in a rented apartment. The teenager had brought a letter to school written on his mother's behalf, stating that he could not attend classes due to illness.

According to law enforcement agencies, a conflict occurred between the mother and son on November 2. According to the investigation's version, the teenager strangled his mother during this argument, then placed her body in a suitcase and hid it.

The woman's body was found in a suitcase located on an ecological trail near the Yukkovsky stream in the Pargolovo district of Saint Petersburg. A criminal case has been initiated regarding this crime, and the deceased's son has been detained on suspicion of murder.

The "Fontanka" publication writes that the disagreement between the mother and son also arose over the issue of vaping. However, this detail was not mentioned in the official statement of the investigative authorities.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and all details of the incident are being clarified.

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