Tashkent population: People from Kashkadarya are in second place in the capital, but...

Migration flows within the population residing in the capital of Uzbekistan have always been a subject of study. According to statistical data, among those born in other regions living in Tashkent, people from Kashkadarya hold a significant place.

Relocation indicators to Tashkent: Tashkent region and Kashkadarya are leading

Currently, among those living in Tashkent who were born in other regions, the largest number comes from the Tashkent region — 118.9 thousand people. These figures are natural, as the Tashkent region directly borders the capital and economic ties are very close.

In second place is the Kashkadarya region — 81.2 thousand people. This indicator shows that people from Kashkadarya are actively moving to the capital, and Tashkent is becoming a space of new opportunities for them.

If we consider Tashkent city and the region as one space, Kashkadarya takes 1st place

An interesting aspect of the statistical analysis is that if we view Tashkent city and the Tashkent region as a single territory, then those who moved from Kashkadarya take first place in terms of numbers. This demonstrates how strong an influence people from Kashkadarya have on the capital region.

Regions (place of birth) Number of residents in Tashkent city (thousand people) Tashkent region 118.9 Kashkadarya region 81.2

Regions in subsequent places

The following places in terms of relocation to Tashkent from other regions are occupied by Samarkand, Bukhara, Surkhandarya, and Fergana regions:

Samarkand — 59 thousand

Bukhara — 43.6 thousand

Surkhandarya — 38.1 thousand

Fergana — 35.2 thousand

Andijan — 29.2 thousand

Khorezm — 27.2 thousand

Jizzakh — 26.3 thousand.

This data clearly shows how the demographic composition of Tashkent city is being formed and how significant the role of migration flows is in it.

In your opinion, what are the main opportunities that the capital offers to the population of the Kashkadarya region, which is one of the regions with the highest number of people moving to Tashkent? Leave your opinion in the comments!