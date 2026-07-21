NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket sold at auction for nearly $1 million

·31·Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket sold at auction for nearly $1 million

The signature leather jacket of Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA and one of the most influential figures in the global tech world, has been sold at a Sotheby's auction for an unexpected price. The sale caused a major stir among both tech enthusiasts and collectors. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The garment, from the Tom Ford brand and featuring Jensen Huang's personal signature, was ultimately valued at $960,000. Initial estimates suggested the lot would reach a maximum of around $60,000, but the final sum exceeded expectations by 16 times.

According to ixbt.com, a total of 65 bidders participated in the auction, engaging in intense competition. Jensen Huang's leather jackets have long been his calling card, and he appears in them at almost all major presentations, including the unveiling of new NVIDIA chips.

Charitable purposes and technological comparison

Sotheby's representatives stated that all proceeds from the sale will be directed to charity. Specifically, these funds will be used to finance scholarships, grants, and residency programs for professionals working in technology, science, culture, and various innovative fields.

Comparing this price technologically, the money paid for a single jacket could currently purchase approximately 250 units of one of the most powerful and expensive graphics cards on the market — the GeForce RTX 5090. This highlights the immense value of the lot.

Information about who purchased this unique exhibit has not yet been disclosed. The buyer has chosen to remain anonymous. It is also worth noting that NVIDIA, led by Jensen Huang, is currently leading the rankings of the world's most valuable companies following the AI boom.

NVIDIA products, especially the GeForce series of graphics cards, are very popular among gamers and graphic designers in Uzbekistan as well. The sale of Jensen Huang's personal item at such a price once again confirms that he is not just a businessman, but a true icon of the modern technology world.

NVIDIAJensen HuangAuctionTechnologyGeForce
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