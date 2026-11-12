Sensational resignation: Nvidia founder Jensen Huang steps down

Recent news surrounding Nvidia, one of the world's largest technology and artificial intelligence giants, has shaken the global financial market. Company leader Jensen Huang has unexpectedly resigned from his position.

Board of Directors statement and interim leader

According to the company's official statement, the board of directors announced that Jensen Huang has stepped down from his roles as president, chief executive officer (CEO), and member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

Until a permanent leader is appointed, these responsibilities have been entrusted to the interim chief financial officer and executive vice president, Colette Kress. Currently, the board of directors has begun the search for a new permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.