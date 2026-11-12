Sensational resignation: Nvidia founder Jensen Huang steps down

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Sensational resignation: Nvidia founder Jensen Huang steps down

Recent news surrounding Nvidia, one of the world's largest technology and artificial intelligence giants, has shaken the global financial market. Company leader Jensen Huang has unexpectedly resigned from his position.

Board of Directors statement and interim leader

According to the company's official statement, the board of directors announced that Jensen Huang has stepped down from his roles as president, chief executive officer (CEO), and member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

Until a permanent leader is appointed, these responsibilities have been entrusted to the interim chief financial officer and executive vice president, Colette Kress. Currently, the board of directors has begun the search for a new permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

Changes in Nvidia leadership

Details

Person who left the position

Jensen Huang (led since 1993)

Interim appointed leader

Colette Kress (CFO and executive vice president)

Reason for resignation

Espionage suspicions and relations involving a Chinese citizen

Market impact

Shares fell by 13%, $600 billion lost

Reasons for resignation and sharp stock collapse

It is reported that the reason for Jensen Huang's departure from the company was the exposure of secret or suspicious relations with a Chinese citizen suspected of espionage.

Such an unexpected and serious personnel change immediately had a negative impact on the stock market. Against the backdrop of the announcement, Nvidia shares continued to decline, with securities dropping 13 percent at the opening of the stock market. As a result, the company lost approximately $600 billion of its market capitalization in just one week.

In your opinion, how will the departure of Jensen Huang, one of the most influential leaders in the history of the tech industry, affect the future of Nvidia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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