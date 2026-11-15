Nvidia employees demand the reinstatement of former CEO Huang

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Nvidia employees demand the reinstatement of former CEO Huang

Controversy continues to surround Nvidia, one of the world's largest technology giants. According to WIRED, company employees have expressed strong protest following the resignation of former CEO and founder Jensen Huang, demanding his return to the position.

Over 1,600 signatures and employee concerns

It is reported that an internal petition addressed to the company's board of directors managed to gather over 1,600 employee signatures in a short period. Many team members emphasize how vital Huang is to the company, despite the controversies in his personal life.

«Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen», — one employee noted in a comment to WIRED.

The team is deeply concerned that being left without a leader could undermine the company's leading position in the global market. According to Bloomberg, prior to his resignation, Huang himself had fallen into a state of depression and admitted his mistakes to employees, stating there was no justification for them.

Event circumstances

Details and indicators

Main demand

Reinstating Jensen Huang as head of the company

Signatures collected

Over 1,600 employees joined the petition sent to the board of directors

Main concern

Risk of Nvidia losing its position due to lack of leadership

Reaction from China

The PRC Foreign Ministry denied espionage allegations in the Nvidia case

The conflict and the China factor

As a reminder, the graphics processor developer Nvidia previously announced that its founder, Jensen Huang, had stepped down from his roles as president and CEO. This was attributed to his close relationship with Alice Huang, who was suspected of being a source providing information to Chinese government structures.

At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has strongly denied all espionage claims surrounding Nvidia, calling them baseless. Currently, the global technology market is focused on how the board of directors will respond to the employees' petition.

Do you think the board of directors will be forced to bring back Jensen Huang under pressure from employees? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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