Nvidia employees demand the reinstatement of former CEO Huang

Controversy continues to surround Nvidia, one of the world's largest technology giants. According to WIRED, company employees have expressed strong protest following the resignation of former CEO and founder Jensen Huang, demanding his return to the position.

Over 1,600 signatures and employee concerns

It is reported that an internal petition addressed to the company's board of directors managed to gather over 1,600 employee signatures in a short period. Many team members emphasize how vital Huang is to the company, despite the controversies in his personal life.

«Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen», — one employee noted in a comment to WIRED.

The team is deeply concerned that being left without a leader could undermine the company's leading position in the global market. According to Bloomberg, prior to his resignation, Huang himself had fallen into a state of depression and admitted his mistakes to employees, stating there was no justification for them.