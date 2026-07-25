NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Calls Not to Suppress Artificial Intelligence in His First X Post

·52·Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Calls Not to Suppress Artificial Intelligence in His First X Post

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang has caused a major stir in the tech world with his very first social media post. In his debut post on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, he published an open letter warning the Washington administration against imposing excessive restrictions in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative aims to protect open-source models to maintain US technological leadership. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

"Huang noted that open models strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate the spread of innovations and knowledge, and ensure the technological sovereignty of states. 'The world needs both advanced closed models and promising open models equally,' writes the NVIDIA CEO. This view was also warmly supported by other industry giants."

Elon Musk and the Error of the 80s

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk expressed full agreement with Jensen Huang's statement. He compared the current situation to the software market struggle in the 1980s. Back then, open-source systems were also viewed with skepticism, yet they became the foundation of the modern internet. Musk believes that prematurely restricting artificial intelligence could halt progress.

According to ixbt.com, this open letter was signed by about 25 major organizations worldwide, including companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Hugging Face, Andreessen Horowitz, Perplexity, and IBM. The document outlines three main pillars of artificial intelligence development:

  • Open models expand economic opportunities for startups and universities;
  • They prevent a few firms from establishing control over the technology, thereby boosting healthy competition;
  • They enhance security by allowing numerous researchers to inspect the code and eliminate vulnerabilities.

Foundation of Sovereignty and Innovation

The authors of the letter also defended the practice of "distillation" — the method of training one model based on the results of another. Although debates on this matter continue, experts consider this not theft, but a legitimate research method. This method plays an important role in increasing the efficiency of new models.

Open-source systems not only lower the cost of software but also create a common knowledge base for a generation of engineers and entrepreneurs. For emerging markets, the openness of AI models is extremely important, as it allows local developers to create their own products using world-class technologies.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that this statement by NVIDIA and other tech leaders is of decisive importance for the future of artificial intelligence. If governments impose strict restrictions, this could slow down the digital transformation process not only in the US but worldwide.

NVIDIAJensen HuangElon MuskArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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