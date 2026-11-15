Mysterious star sending signals every 8 minutes amazes scientists

An unusual star system located more than 5,000 light-years away in the universe has caught the attention of astronomers. A white dwarf star there emits radio signals once every eight minutes. This discovery may allow scientists to better understand mysterious phenomena in the universe.

Researchers have determined that this system, named GPM J071507−114153, consists of two stars. One is a white dwarf that has completed its life cycle, while the other is an ordinary star similar to the Sun.

A white dwarf is extremely dense and is the core left behind after the life of a previously existing star ends. This star rotates on its axis once every eight minutes, emitting pulses of radio waves into space.

The most interesting aspect of this discovery is that such radio signals were previously observed mainly in systems involving small and relatively cool red dwarf stars. This is the first time such signals have been detected from a white dwarf paired with a Sun-like star.

Scientists used the MWA radio telescope in Australia, the MeerKAT in South Africa, and the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii to study this phenomenon. Over 100 hours of radio data were analyzed during the research.

Interestingly, using radio signals, experts were also able to observe the strong magnetic field and stellar flares on the surface of the second star. These phenomena have characteristics similar to the processes that cause polar auroras on Earth.

The research results were published on November 12 in the Nature Astronomy scientific journal. Scientists believe that with the launch of more powerful telescopes in the future, it will be possible to obtain more information about such mysterious star systems in the universe.