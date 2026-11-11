3000-year-old mummy's hair amazes scientists

The mummy of a woman who lived over 3,000 years ago in Egypt has been re-examined using modern medical technology. The investigation revealed her long braided hair, changes in her teeth, and traces of internal organs preserved within her body. Most interestingly, scientists were able to study her body in three-dimensional imaging without unwrapping the mummy's bandages.

Researchers examined the mummy, known as "The Braided Lady," using high-resolution computed tomography (CT). The results were published in the scientific journal Radiology Case Reports in October 2026.

Who was the mummy?

Information regarding the woman's real name and life has not survived. Based on the characteristics of her mummification, researchers suggest she may have lived between approximately 1292–1077 BC, during Egypt's New Kingdom period or shortly thereafter.

She was not found in a separate tomb but in a location where she was stored alongside other mummies. In 1860, physician James Douglas took her from Egypt to Canada. Later, the mummy was kept in various museum collections and arrived at the World Treasures Museum in Kansas, USA, in 2006.

She was given the name "The Braided Lady" because her long, braided hair distinguished her from other mummies.

What did the computed tomography reveal?

Experts scanned the mummy using 0.625-millimeter slices to reconstruct the internal structure of her body in 3D. This method allowed for the examination of bones, teeth, and preserved soft tissues without removing the bandages.

The examination revealed that remnants of liver and spleen tissue were preserved in the woman's body. Traces of dried brain tissue were also visible in the head area. This suggests that her brain may not have been removed through the nose during the mummification process.

Scientists believe that the process of removing internal organs was not fully carried out, indicating that ancient Egyptian mummification methods were not always uniform.