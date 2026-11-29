In the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, a 14-year-old teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering an injury while playing at home. A blow to the abdominal area caused an echinococcus cyst in his liver to rupture, leading to the development of peritonitis. This was reported by the Lada.kz publication.

It is reported that during play at home, the boy received a blow to the upper right side of his abdomen. Following this, he began to experience abdominal pain and vomited twice. The teenager also exhibited severe skin itching.

According to the administration of the regional multidisciplinary children's hospital, the boy was brought to the medical facility by ambulance. A computed tomography scan of the abdominal cavity revealed a large cyst in the VII–VIII segments of the liver and that its chitinous shell had ruptured. The patient was immediately hospitalized and prepared for surgery.

During the operation, surgeons confirmed that the echinococcus cyst had ruptured, resulting in peritonitis—an inflammation of the abdominal lining. During the laparoscopic procedure, the fluid from the cyst and its chitinous shell were removed, the remaining cavity was treated, and drainage tubes were inserted.

The surgery was completed successfully. Afterward, the teenager was transferred to the anesthesiology, resuscitation, and intensive care unit.

As of November 29, the boy remains under treatment in the intensive care unit. Although his post-operative condition is assessed as serious, it remains stable. He is conscious and is receiving the necessary medical treatment.